UDA to hold repeat Phase II grassroot elections on April 23, 2026

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to continue its nationwide grassroot leadership exercise with Repeat Phase II Elections scheduled for April 23, 2026, across 18 counties as the party deepens its internal structures ahead of future political contests.

The exercise will be held in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Isiolo, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Turkana. Kajiado County will conduct its vote separately on April 25, 2026.

More than 450,000 aspirants are expected to compete for 20 grassroots positions, with participation drawn from women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals, and MSMEs and traders. The party estimates that around eight million members will take part in the exercise across more than 9,000 polling centres.

According to the party statement read by National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, the elections will be conducted using a fully digital system. “As with previous grassroots elections, we will deploy end-to-end technology to manage the process, with 9,500 electronic voting tablets already at each Polling Centre,” the statement said, adding that the results will be available on a public portal.

“The exercise will take place in counties including Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Isiolo, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Turkana,” Mbarire said on Wednesday.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said the repeat polls are meant to accommodate members who were not fully captured in earlier stages of the process.

He explained, “The process is repeating to those that seats were not protesting and those who did not meet the threshold of what is required for the elections to give it a second call and to allow those who might have been left out of the process also to come.”

Omar defended the credibility of the party’s internal elections, saying the system has remained structured and transparent.

“You will realize that UDA has been a very cutting edge, we have all electoral processes. The UDA party has been able to produce the best candidates.”

He added that earlier phases had largely produced acceptable outcomes, noting that disputes had been minimal.

“most of the elect were elected fairly and freely in their respective seats, and we have a very few appeals or contests.”

Omar further said the grassroots exercise is central to strengthening the party’s structure and building a strong base across the country.

“We wanted to demonstrate that this party is building this grass, after tomorrow, the party will have onboarded 580,000 grassroots leaders across the country,” he said.

He added that the process is part of long-term party building.

“It is part of the democratic processes of parties to build an institution. The institution then produces mass leaders. Leaders then will have the ideas to ensure that they progress the party, the party ideals and the budget,” he added.

He also pointed out that the exercise covers wide regions, especially in the Coast and Northern Kenya areas.

“Largely in areas that are the coast region, areas of northern Kenya, where 18 counties will be elected grassroots leaders across the polling sectors,” Omar said.

The party says the 450,000 aspirants are contesting for 20 positions that represent different groups, including women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals and micro, small and medium enterprises.

UDA further noted that it has already completed grassroots elections in 25 counties, resulting in 235,923 elected officials. The Repeat Phase II exercise is expected to add another 182,240 leaders, who will serve with a direct mandate from members.

The party also urged members to maintain calm during the process. “We wish to urge our members to maintain peace throughout the process, avoid any form of electoral violence,” Omar said, adding that earlier phases had been largely peaceful.

Separately, Mbarire confirmed that UDA is preparing for a parliamentary by-election in Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, where the party will field a candidate. She noted that ten aspirants have already expressed interest in the seat.

She said consultations with party leadership and aspirants had already taken place to guide the nomination process.

“We have agreed about ensuring that there’s a free and fair party nominations or party primaries at a date to be announced later,” the statement said, adding that the party “will be sponsoring a candidate” in the contest.

The developments form part of UDA’s wider plan to strengthen its structures through expanded grassroots participation and internal elections across the country.