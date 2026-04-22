Ex-CS Muturi demands resignation of Acting IEBC CEO over voter register concerns

Former Public Service CS and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has called for the immediate resignation of Moses Ledama Sunkuli, issuing a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over what he described as serious irregularities in the voter register.

In a statement on Wednesday, Muturi accused the electoral commission of failing to address persistent concerns regarding voter data integrity, transparency and accountability, warning that continued inaction could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

As part of his case, Muturi cited what he termed a clear discrepancy involving his personal driver, raising questions about how voter records are managed.

“My driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was registered as a voter in 2012 at Kavengero Polling Station,” he said.

“But upon checking today, we found that Bernard is now registered in Newsite Kiambere, Mbeere South.”

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged transfer, asking: “When did this happen? Why was he transferred without his knowledge or consent?”

According to Muturi, the change had tangible consequences. “This is why he was not even eligible to vote during the Mbeere North by-elections,” he said, arguing that the case reflects broader systemic flaws within the voter registration system.

The former National Assembly Speaker said the incident points to deeper concerns about the integrity of the voter register, warning that similar discrepancies could be affecting thousands of voters across the country.

“This is not an isolated issue. We are now witnessing increasing reports from citizens regarding large-scale discrepancies in voter details, including unexplained changes in polling station allocations,” Muturi stated. “These must not be ignored or downplayed.”

He criticized the IEBC’s response to complaints raised over the past year, accusing the commission of “continued silence, inaction, and a dismissive posture” despite concerns from political parties, civil society organisations, and members of the public.

“For over twelve months, stakeholders have raised serious issues relating to voter registration, data management, and transparency. IEBC has chosen a path of indifference,” he said.

Muturi argued that the situation demonstrates a failure of leadership within the commission, insisting that accountability should extend beyond previous administrative changes.

He referenced the earlier resignation of former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, saying it was insufficient to address ongoing concerns.

“The resignation of Marjan Hussein was not enough. The acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli must also take responsibility and resign immediately,” he said.

In his demands, Muturi called on the IEBC to convene a National Electoral Consultative Forum within 14 days, bringing together political parties, religious leaders, civil society groups, independent ICT experts, and the media to address the concerns.

He also urged the commission to commission an independent audit of the voter register and its supporting digital infrastructure, as well as disclose the safeguards governing voter registration kits and data management systems.

Additionally, Muturi pressed for the establishment of a transparent and accessible mechanism to allow citizens to verify and correct their voter details without undue difficulty.

“If IEBC fails to act within fourteen days, we will initiate lawful and constitutional measures to compel accountability and protect the integrity of the electoral process,” he warned.

He emphasized that credible elections are central to Kenya’s democratic stability, cautioning against complacency in managing electoral systems.

“The era of casual handling of electoral matters must come to an end,” Muturi said, adding that restoring public trust in the voter register should be treated as a national priority.

The IEBC had not immediately responded to the claims by the time of publication.