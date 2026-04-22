MP Wamboka suspened as PIC Chair pending probe over bribery claims

News · David Abonyo · April 22, 2026
MP Wamboka suspened as PIC Chair pending probe over bribery claims
Education Institutions put on the spot for violating public finance rules. PHOTO/Facebook
In Summary

Following the developments, the Deputy Speaker directed National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohammed to nominate an interim chairperson of the committee by noon of April 23, 2026 to ensure continuity of its work during the ongoing investigations.

Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has been suspended from chairing the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following allegations of bribery and mistreatment of witnesses.

The decision was announced by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss on Wednesday afternoon after witnesses who appeared before the committee raised complaints of harassment and alleged demands for bribes linked to how their evidence was handled. The complaints were later escalated to the leadership of the National Assembly, prompting action.

"In order to safeguard public trust in the work of the Public Investments Committee on governance and education during the pendency of the inquiry, I am further persuaded to suspend the honourable Jack Wanami Wamboka from chairing the committee during the period," declared Boss.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission also wrote to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula raising concern over what it termed as hostility, intimidation, and degrading treatment of its officers who appeared before the committee.

The commission further alleged that its officers were subjected to unfair handling during proceedings and that there were demands for bribes in exchange for favourable consideration.

Following the developments, the Deputy Speaker directed National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohammed to nominate an interim chairperson of the committee by noon of April 23, 2026 to ensure continuity of its work during the ongoing investigations.

Kasipul MP Boyd Were, who serves as vice chairperson, will not take over the position. This is because he is a newly sworn-in member of parliament and is not expected to assume chairmanship roles immediately, a practice aimed at ensuring experience and smooth functioning of parliamentary committees.

Gladys Boss also directed that the committee conclude its investigations and submit a report within 45 days, even as the probe into the allegations continues.

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National Assembly Witnesses Public Investments Committee bribery allegations Jack Wamboka

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