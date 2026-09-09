EACC arrests two court staff over bribery allegations in Eldoret, Nakuru
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
The anti-graft agency said the two public officers were released after being processed and will remain on bail pending the completion of investigations into claims that they demanded and received money in exchange for facilitating the processing of the government cheque.
The EACC says the money was allegedly sought from a contractor in exchange for a favourable audit report
Following the developments, the Deputy Speaker directed National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohammed to nominate an interim chairperson of the committee by noon of April 23, 2026 to ensure continuity of its work during the ongoing investigations.
The suspects, including Annah Mugure Njoroge and Susan Wanjiru Muchiri, were apprehended at Karure Primary School after receiving Sh250,000 from the complainant, who had completed multiple construction projects.