Hundreds of retired county staff still on payroll in eight counties, audit reveals

Hundreds of retired county government workers are still appearing on payrolls and receiving salaries long after reaching retirement age, raising concern over weak human resource controls and possible loss of public funds across several devolved units.

A report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 shows that the problem cuts across eight counties, where staff who should have exited public service continue to draw pay and allowances without legal backing. The counties affected are Bomet, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu, Nyeri, Migori, Nyamira and Embu.

Under Regulation 70(1) of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2020, the mandatory retirement age in public service is set at 60 years, and 65 years for persons with disabilities.

However, the audit finds that many of the workers still on payroll do not fall under the disability category and no records were provided to justify their continued stay in service.

In Bomet County under Governor Hillary Barchok’s administration, 27 employees remained on payroll despite reaching retirement age and collectively received about Sh3 million during the review period.

Garissa County had five officers still earning salaries as of September 2025 after hitting retirement age, with no explanation provided for why they remained in active employment.

Isiolo County recorded 33 employees and four county advisors above 60 years still on payroll, receiving a combined gross pay of Sh3.7 million in June 2025. The audit also flagged four directors in Job Group R, noting there was no proper documentation explaining their duties and responsibilities.

Embu County had the highest number, with 76 employees still in service as of May 30, 2025, despite having reached retirement age.

Nyeri County retained 15 employees beyond retirement, while Migori kept 26 out of its 3,159 staff past the mandatory retirement age. Nyamira and Samburu counties each had two employees who had also remained in service beyond the legal limit.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu warns that continued payment of retired staff goes against public service rules and exposes counties to payroll irregularities, wastage, and possible financial loss.

The report further points to weak enforcement of retirement procedures, saying many counties lack updated personnel records and fail to regularly verify the status of their staff. This gap, it adds, allows salaries to be processed for individuals who should have exited the system.

Counties are required to maintain accurate payroll databases and ensure retirement notifications are properly implemented through regular human resource audits to prevent irregular spending and protect public funds.

The audit also notes that failure to enforce retirement rules inflates wage bills and reduces funds available for development projects at the county level.

Accounting officers in the affected counties have been directed to explain the irregular payments and take corrective action, including recovery of funds where possible.

The report further calls for stronger oversight from county assemblies and national audit institutions to tighten control over public spending in devolved governments.

The findings come at a time when county wage bills continue to take up a large share of recurrent spending since the start of devolution in 2013.

The Office of the Auditor-General says similar payroll problems have been flagged in previous audits, but implementation of recommendations by counties has remained inconsistent.

The affected counties are expected to respond during parliamentary review of the report, where accounting officers will be required to explain the gaps and outline corrective steps.