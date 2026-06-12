Cycling: Safari yearning to conquer Loop series in Naivasha

Dinah Safari is aiming to extend her dominance in the LOOP Safari Gravel Series as she targets another strong performance in Naivasha this weekend.

Fresh from winning the season opener in Limuru in the women’s elite category, Safari will be among more than 1,000 cyclists, including 38 international elite riders, set to compete in the second leg of the 2026 series at Hell’s Gate National Park. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia.

The women’s elite field is expected to be highly competitive, featuring riders such as Monica Jelimo, Black Mamba’s Grace Kaviro, and Kendra Masiga. Safari says she is confident ahead of the race, citing improved preparation and endurance.

“I have been working on my endurance since Limuru, and I feel fit and ready to go this Saturday,” she said.

“I am hoping for the best, although I anticipate that Naivasha will be tough given that it is a UCI-accredited race and we will have professionals from all over the world. However, I am banking on building on the win at Limuru to win this year’s series,” she added.

In the men’s elite category, Uganda’s Charles Kagimu will face strong competition from Black Mamba’s Stanley Ngugi and Jordan Schleck, who has been a consistent performer in the series since its inception in 2024.

The Naivasha race is one of only four UCI Gravel World Series qualifiers in Africa in 2026, attracting elite riders from Africa, Europe, and the United States alongside local competitors. Riders will compete across 20km, 60km, and the elite 111km race distances.

To qualify for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, riders must finish in the top 25 percent of their categories, while the top three finishers in each official category will automatically secure qualification.

The course, which starts at Sulmac Village, features 62 percent gravel terrain, including red clay sections, single tracks, and game trails. Riders will tackle an opening 21km loop, a 36km climbing section, and a 40km descent, with the most demanding stretch coming between kilometres 60 and 90 through paved roads inside Hell’s Gate National Park.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organised by the Amani Project and sponsored by LOOP Digital Financial Services.