Western Kenya becomes new battleground as Opposition intensifies 2027 strategy

Opposition leaders are set to begin a three-day political tour of Western Kenya on Friday as efforts to unite anti-government forces gather momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The tour, organised under the banner of the United Alternative Government, will take the opposition team through Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties, where leaders plan to hold town hall meetings and roadside rallies aimed at strengthening support in the region.

The visit comes amid growing consultations within opposition ranks on leadership unity and electoral strategy, including plans to agree on a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the next election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the opposition coalition is focused on building consensus around one flagbearer as part of its broader plan to form a united front ahead of the polls.

According to organisers, the three-day programme is intended to consolidate support for the United Alternative Government while expanding its political presence in Western Kenya.

Gachagua, the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), said he recently held talks with Western Kenya leaders, including Governor George Natembeya, as preparations for the tour gathered pace.

“I had a fruitful and engaging breakfast meeting with my cousin and former colleague, Governor George Natembeya, here in Nairobi,” Gachagua stated.

He said the discussions centred on upcoming political activities in the region and coordination among opposition leaders.

“We have discussed the forthcoming tour of the Western Kenya Region by the United Alternative Government starting Friday, June 12, 2026,” he highlighted.

The former Deputy President said the talks also focused on political mobilisation efforts intended to strengthen the opposition movement ahead of the elections.

“The Governor has briefed me on the commitment of the great people of Western Kenya to join other Kenyans in liberating our Nation which has been mismanaged by this cleptomaniac regime,” Gachagua explained.

He said opposition leaders were in agreement that presenting a single presidential candidate would give them the best chance of unseating President Ruto in 2027.

“I am very happy that Governor Natembeya, just like me and colleagues in the United Alternative Government, is clear that the only way to liberate our country is to identify one Presidential candidate to face Mr. William Ruto on August 10, 2027.”

Gachagua further revealed that consultations on the matter are already underway among his supporters and other stakeholders.

“I have briefed him on my 45-Day stakeholder engagement at my Wamunyoro Residence to build consensus with my support base on the identification of a single presidential candidate for the United Alternative Government,” he explained.

He added that similar conversations on opposition unity were taking place in Western Kenya and other parts of the country.

The Western Kenya tour is expected to serve as a key test of the opposition's mobilisation efforts as leaders seek to strengthen regional alliances and expand support ahead of the 2027 contest.

Political observers view the visit as one of the most coordinated opposition engagements in recent months, highlighting growing efforts to build a broader coalition and sharpen campaign messaging well before the next election cycle.

The United Alternative Government is expected to use the meetings and rallies to gauge public opinion, reinforce its presence in the region and advance its push for a united opposition ticket as political competition continues to intensify across the country.