Ex-Nyeri MP Wambugu: Reckless election talk could erode trust before 2027 polls

Former Nyeri town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has criticised recent vote-rigging remarks by President Ruto's allies, calling them reckless and damaging to public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He argues that such statements amount to careless political rhetoric and warns that government-linked figures should avoid suggesting electoral malpractice, saying this undermines trust in the electoral process and democratic stability in Kenya.

“I think as a country we are suffering from a verbal diarrhea of some kind within our political class,” he expressed said, criticising what he termed careless and poorly thought-out political statements.

He added that some leaders were speaking “to a moment without thinking about what that particular moment affects the bigger picture,” arguing that public statements by government-aligned figures carry added responsibility.

According to him, it is reckless and careless for those in power or close to government to suggest electoral malpractice, whether directly or indirectly.

“You cannot be in government and then suggest that you're actually going to steal elections, whether or not you intend to steal elections,” he highlighted.

His remarks come following key leaders allied to President William Ruto, such as Kakamega Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, affirming that President William Ruto will win with a 100 percent margin in his 2027 re-election bid.

Wambugu stressed that such rhetoric creates a dangerous perception, especially when leaders claim they will “do whatever it takes to win an election” without clearly defining lawful limits.

He warned that crossing that boundary amounts to irresponsibility, adding that such remarks could harm the credibility of the electoral process ahead of 2027.

The former MP further questioned the motives behind some of the statements being made, suggesting they may be driven by a desire for attention rather than informed intelligence.

“My personal opinion, they have no idea what's going on,” he said, adding that anyone genuinely involved in election planning would not publicly discuss alleged rigging strategies.

The former Nyeri lawmaker argued that those making such claims are likely “trying to find relevance and be noticed,” rather than revealing actual plans or insider knowledge.

Wambugu also cautioned that losing candidates often struggle to accept defeat, warning that they may “clutch at whatever schools exist,” including legal challenges or public allegations.

He said this tendency makes it even more important for leaders to avoid setting a negative tone in advance of elections.

The former MP maintained that careless political speech risks destabilising public trust, especially when coming from individuals associated with government.

He insisted that leaders should prioritise responsibility and avoid statements that could be interpreted as confirmation of electoral malpractice.

Wambugu noted that Kenya’s political environment requires maturity, warning that reckless rhetoric could deepen mistrust and tension as the 2027 polls approach.

He reiterated that Kenya’s electoral credibility depends on restraint from political actors, warning that careless messaging could undermine confidence among voters as the country moves closer to the 2027 elections.

He maintained that what he called “verbal diarrhea within the political class” reflects a broader problem of irresponsible rhetoric, concluding that such statements risk damaging the bigger picture of democratic stability and public trust.

He called for more measured speech from leaders ahead of the elections to avoid unnecessary political tension.