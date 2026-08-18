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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public confidence

LSK's Wycliffe Oyoo urges judges facing investigations to step aside
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LSK's Wycliffe Oyoo urges judges facing investigations to step aside

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday,Oyoo criticised judicial officers who secured conservatory orders blocking investigations by agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), arguing that the practice undermined public confidence in the administration of justice.

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