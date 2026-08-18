NPS warns police recruits over social media posts
The recruits were reminded that they could maintain personal social media accounts but remained responsible for the content they post, share, comment on or livestream
The recruits were reminded that they could maintain personal social media accounts but remained responsible for the content they post, share, comment on or livestream
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday,Oyoo criticised judicial officers who secured conservatory orders blocking investigations by agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), arguing that the practice undermined public confidence in the administration of justice.
Former Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu criticised remarks by President Ruto’s allies suggesting electoral malpractice, calling them reckless and damaging to public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.