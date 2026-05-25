Ruto unveils multi-billion coast projects, orders deregistration of Shirango Conservancy

President William Ruto on Sunday announced a raft of development projects aimed at transforming livelihoods at the Coast, including a Ksh315 million plan to fence 140km of Tsavo Park bordering villages in Ganze to curb human-wildlife conflict.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving service for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs at Mnagoni Primary School grounds in Bamba, Ganze Constituency, Kilifi County, Ruto said the fencing project will protect villages that have long suffered invasions by wild animals from Tsavo Park.

The President also ordered the immediate deregistration of the Shirango Conservancy, saying it was illegally registered without residents’ consent, and directed that the land be returned to locals.

"I have asked the Cabinet Secretary involved and was informed that, indeed, it is a fact that it was illegally registered and the local community was not involved," Ruto said.

"I have ordered that the Shirango Conservancy be deregistered so citizens can go back to their land."

On the blue economy, Ruto unveiled investments worth more than Sh10 billion along the Coast, including five fish landing sites valued at Sh840 million, three fish markets worth Sh350 million, 272 modern fishing boats for fishermen, a Sh1.5 billion hatchery and the Sh2 billion Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale County.

“We are doing all these because that is the only way to transform our country,” said Ruto.

The President further said the government is investing more than Sh25 billion in projects under the Affordable Housing Programme in Kilifi County, including Ksh18 billion for housing units and Sh1.2 billion for 10 modern markets.

He added that more than Sh2 billion has been allocated for hostels in universities, TVET institutions and KMTC centres.

“In yester years, such kind of investment was only dreamt of. But we are making it a reality now,” he said.

Ruto also praised PS Fikirini Jacobs, describing him as a diligent public servant and proof that young people can deliver when entrusted with leadership.