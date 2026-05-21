Ruto announces Sh3bn ferry plan to ease Likoni congestion

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ruto announces Sh3bn ferry plan to ease Likoni congestion
President William Ruto addresses residents at Mama Ngina Drive, Mombasa on May 21, 2026. PHOTO/ PCS
In Summary

Ruto said the intervention is part of wider efforts by the government to strengthen urban transport systems along the Coast and improve efficiency for residents who rely on the crossing for work and business activities.

A new plan to ease pressure at one of Mombasa’s busiest transport points is taking shape after President William Ruto confirmed that the government will introduce an additional ferry at the Likoni crossing, aimed at improving movement between Mombasa Island and the South Coast.

The project, valued at Sh3 billion, is expected to expand transport capacity and reduce the long delays that commuters and traders experience daily at the busy channel.

Ruto said the intervention is part of wider efforts by the government to strengthen urban transport systems along the Coast and improve efficiency for residents who rely on the crossing for work and business activities. He added that the project is expected to be completed and operational before the end of the year.

“I would like to tell the people of Mombasa and the whole world that we are building another ferry,” the President said while addressing residents at the Likoni area.

“Before December, we have committed Sh3 billion. By December, we will have a new ferry to reduce the congestion here at this ferry,” he added.

In addition to the ferry project, the government announced an extra Sh500 million allocation to support improvements in transport and mobility infrastructure within Mombasa County. The funding is expected to complement other ongoing upgrades meant to ease movement in the city.

The Likoni crossing remains a key link between Mombasa Island and the South Coast, handling thousands of pedestrians, private vehicles, public transport operators, and traders every day. It is one of the most relied-on routes for daily commuting and economic activity in the region.

For years, the channel has experienced heavy congestion, with long queues and delays becoming common, especially during peak travel hours, weekends, and holiday periods. These delays have often slowed down movement and affected businesses on both sides of the crossing.

The new ferry is expected to increase transport capacity at the channel, shorten waiting times, and improve overall flow of people and goods between the island and the mainland.

Ruto made the announcement as he began a four-day development tour of the Coast region, where he is expected to inspect and launch several projects in housing, infrastructure, electricity, and economic development. He said the government remains committed to investments that improve transport, create jobs, and support economic growth across the country.

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Ruto Mombasa Congestion Likoni ferry

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