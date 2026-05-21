Life of Rachel Wandeto will not go unanswered, says Ruto

President William Ruto has condemned political intolerance, tribal profiling and hate speech following the death of gospel singer Rachel Wandeto, warning that leaders fuelling division and hostility in the country will be held accountable.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday during the issuance of title deeds as part of his Coast development tour, Ruto said Kenya would not allow citizens to be targeted or intimidated because of their political beliefs.

The President accused unnamed political actors of branding fellow Kenyans as traitors and using ethnicity to divide the country for political gain.

“I want to say without fear of any contradiction… you will not divide our nation using ethnicity. You will not divide our nation using hate,” Ruto said.

He warned leaders promoting tribal politics that they would one day answer for spreading hatred and division among Kenyans.

“The hate you are spewing, I want to tell you, one day you will answer for the tribalism you are perpetuating in Kenya, for the hate you are perpetuating in Kenya,” he said.

Referring to Wandeto’s death, Ruto said the country would not tolerate political blackmail or violence linked to political affiliation.

“The life of Rachel Wandeto will not go in vain… we will not allow you to blackmail anybody in Kenya. You will not blackmail our nation using ethnicity. You will not blackmail our nation using hate,” Ruto stated.

He said Kenya would continue moving forward through unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Our nation will not go backwards. Our nation will move forward with unity because we are one nation, one people with a common destiny,” he said.

Wandeto died at Kenyatta National Hospital after suffering severe burn injuries following an attack in Mwiki, Kasarani, on May 16.

Investigators said unknown assailants allegedly doused her with petrol and set her on fire along Obama Road. She suffered between 70 and 75 per cent burns before succumbing to her injuries.

The gospel singer had recently drawn public attention after tattooing Ruto’s image and UDA slogans on her body, sparking debate online.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, through its Homicide Directorate, has taken over the case and is pursuing those behind the attack.

In an earlier condolence message, Ruto described Wandeto as a “hardworking and promising lady” and vowed that those responsible would face justice regardless of their affiliation.