Ruto issues 33,025 title deeds in Coast push to resolve land disputes

President William Ruto has announced the issuance of 33,025 additional title deeds across Coast counties, as the government accelerates efforts to settle long-standing land disputes and secure ownership for thousands of families who have waited for decades.

Speaking on Thursday at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa County during the title deeds issuance event, the President said the programme is central to addressing historical land injustices and restoring stability in affected communities. He noted that since 2022, the government has issued 1.5 million title deeds nationally, with the Coast accounting for 381,000 of those documents.

The President said the process goes beyond paperwork, stressing the deeper meaning of land ownership. “The President highlighted that the issue of land in Kenya had never been “simply about title deeds,” but instead involved “identity, dignity, belonging, security, and opportunity.””

He added that many families at the Coast have lived on ancestral land for generations without official documents, leaving them exposed to insecurity and the risk of eviction. “For many citizens, this has meant living with uncertainty and fear of eviction,” he said, adding that this challenge has affected multiple generations and limited access to credit and investment.

Ruto said land reforms have been a core focus of his administration since taking office in August 2022. “Since August 2022, we have treated land reforms as a cornerstone of our national transformation across the country,” he stated.

He further detailed progress made so far, noting that Coast counties account for a significant share of issued titles. “We have so far issued 1.5 million titles, of which 381,000 have been delivered here in the Coast region alone,” he stated.

The new 33,025 title deeds will be issued in Mombasa, Tana River and Lamu counties, covering areas such as Mzandani, Witu, Perani Ranch and Rong’e Juu registration units. The President highlighted Rong’e Juu in Taita-Taveta County, where families settled in 1969 have waited nearly 60 years for formal ownership documents.

Ongoing adjudication work is also being carried out in areas including Mzola, Chengoni, Ganze, Gandini, Kitengwani, Mihirini, Sangalaweni, Kaliyangombe, Viragoni, Godoma and Chaweya, with the exercise expected to deliver 55,000 additional title deeds.

Alongside individual titles, the government is moving to formalise community land registration to secure communal ownership and protect heritage land. Six community land units have already been formalised in Coast counties, while nine others are still being processed.

The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.

He revealed that the government has negotiated and acquired land in several areas including Kwa Punda in Changamwe, Junda and Bamburi in Kisauni, Gombato in Kwale County, Shomani and Ganda in Malindi, and Takawungu in Kilifi County.

He added that the initiatives will directly benefit thousands of households, including 12,000 in Junda, 11,000 in Shomani, 9,000 in Ganda and 7,000 in Gombato. Further negotiations have also been concluded for additional land in Masha in Lamu County, Mikindani in Malindi and parts of Likoni.

“These efforts will enable us to issue title deeds to 200,000 households, benefiting approximately one million people once subdivision and ownership processing is completed. Land should never be a source of perpetual conflict; it should be a source of prosperity,” President Ruto expressed.

He said the overall goal of the programme is to turn land into an economic asset that supports investment, stability and long-term development, while bringing an end to generations of land-related uncertainty at the Coast.