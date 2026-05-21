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Ruto issues 33,025 title deeds in Coast push to resolve land disputes
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
Speaking in Mombasa during the issuance of title deeds to coastal residents, Nassir said the cooperation between the two political formations was aimed at addressing historical land injustices and delivering practical solutions to wananchi.
The new appointees will work alongside existing commissioners to strengthen land governance, enhance transparency, and manage public land. NLC emphasises public participation, resolving historical land disputes, and upholding integrity in delivering its constitutional mandate across the country.