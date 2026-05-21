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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

land reforms

NLC swears in seven commissioners to boost land governance
News

NLC swears in seven commissioners to boost land governance

The new appointees will work alongside existing commissioners to strengthen land governance, enhance transparency, and manage public land. NLC emphasises public participation, resolving historical land disputes, and upholding integrity in delivering its constitutional mandate across the country.

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