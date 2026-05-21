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Ruto issues 33,025 title deeds in Coast push to resolve land disputes
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
Commissioner Galgalo emphasized that delays in securing community land rights are worrying and require collective action from all stakeholders.