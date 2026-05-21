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Ruto issues 33,025 title deeds in Coast push to resolve land disputes
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
The President also addressed the long-running challenge of squatters and absentee landlords, saying it remains one of the most complex land issues in the region.
The Commission noted that it is dealing with claims spread across various regions, many dating back years, requiring detailed checks, documentation, and verification before any decisions can be made.