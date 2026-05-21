Ghana delays evacuation of more than 800 citizens in Pretoria amid xenophobia concerns

Ghana has postponed the planned evacuation of its nationals from South Africa after more than 800 people registered for repatriation following renewed xenophobic attacks.

Ghanaian authorities note that additional time was needed to complete passenger screening, flight permits, and coordination with South African officials. It says discussions remain ongoing to ensure the safe return of affected citizens.

“The Government of Ghana notes that more than 800 Ghanaians have registered with our High Commission in Pretoria seeking to be evacuated due to the latest wave of xenophobic attacks,” the ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

According to the statement, the large number of evacuees, combined with South African legal procedures, made it necessary to defer the operation “by a few days.”

The Ministry highlighted that the conditions included “mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination, and flight permits.”

Ghanaian authorities added that senior officials from both countries were actively engaged in discussions to facilitate the evacuation process and ensure compliance with all requirements before flights begin.

“Ghanaian and South African authorities have agreed to enhanced and more efficient pre-evacuation modalities to expedite the process,” the statement noted.

The government also assured citizens stranded in South Africa that efforts were continuing to secure their safe return home.

The latest development follows renewed concerns about the safety of African migrants and foreign nationals living in South Africa, where periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence have occurred over the years.

Previous attacks have targeted foreign-owned businesses, migrant workers, and African communities, accused by some locals of competing for jobs, housing, and public services.

Ghana did not provide details about the specific incidents that triggered the latest evacuation request, but confirmed that the registrations were linked to “the latest wave of xenophobic attacks.”

The Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria has been coordinating the registration process and preparing evacuation arrangements alongside South African authorities.

Officials said the scale of the operation required extensive coordination involving immigration authorities, aviation regulators, and diplomatic officials from both countries.

The Ministry further commended Ghanaian nationals in South Africa for remaining patient during the delay.

The government pledged to continue issuing updates on the evacuation process in a transparent and timely manner consistent with our good governance traditions.

Large Ghanaian communities live and work across South Africa, particularly in major urban centres including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban, where many are involved in trade, education, and small businesses.

South Africa remains one of the continent’s biggest economies and attracts migrants from across Africa seeking employment and business opportunities. However, economic pressures, unemployment, and social tensions have periodically contributed to anti-foreigner sentiment.

Several African governments have previously organised emergency evacuations during outbreaks of violence targeting migrants in South Africa.

The latest postponement highlights the complexity of large-scale evacuations involving hundreds of people, especially where immigration procedures, travel clearances, and security concerns must be handled simultaneously.

While no new evacuation date has yet been announced, Ghanaian officials said coordination efforts between Accra and Pretoria were continuing to ensure the operation proceeds safely and efficiently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remained committed to protecting Ghanaian citizens abroad and ensuring that all registered evacuees are assisted as preparations continue.