Ghana repatriates 28 rescued citizens from trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire

28 Ghanaian nationals, mostly youths, were on Sunday rescued from a human trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire and repatriated to Ghana following a joint operation by security agencies and Ghana’s Embassy in Abidjan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement issued on May 10,2026, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the victims were freed in a “successful operation conducted by security operatives and officials of the Embassy of Ghana in Abidjan,” and are now assisting investigators as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate behind the scheme.

“The rescued human trafficking victims are safely in Ghana and currently assisting with further investigations,” the Ministry said, adding that the government commended Ivorian authorities for “effective collaboration and shared intelligence” that enabled the operation.

Officials warned the public against unlicensed recruitment agents offering fake job and travel opportunities abroad.

“Ghanaians are hereby advised to be extra vigilant and avoid becoming victims to such trafficking schemes,” the statement read, urging verification of all offers through official ministries and diplomatic missions.

The government said it remains committed under the Mahama Administration to breaking trafficking networks and prosecuting those responsible.

“All efforts are being deployed to dismantle these criminal networks and bring the masterminds to justice,” it said.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), trafficking in persons remains widespread across Africa, with the 2024 Global Report noting a 25% rise in detected victims globally between 2019 and 2022, alongside a sharp increase in child exploitation cases.

The report also highlights that forced labour is now the most common form of trafficking, accounting for about 42% of cases worldwide, with Sub-Saharan Africa identified as a major source, transit and destination region for victims.

Interpol operations have also shown that trafficking networks are becoming more digital and transnational, increasingly targeting young people through deceptive online job schemes.

The Ministry said the welfare of Ghanaians remains its “utmost priority” as investigations continue.