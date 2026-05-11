Macron hails Ruto’s global influence as Africa Forward Summit opens in Nairobi

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Macron hails Ruto’s global influence as Africa Forward Summit opens in Nairobi
President William Ruto welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at State House, Nairobi, on May 10, 2026. PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

The French President noted that relations between Kenya and France had grown stronger since his first state visit to Kenya seven years ago, which marked the first official trip by a French Head of State to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised President William Ruto for his role in shaping discussions on African and global matters, as leaders gathered in Nairobi for the opening of the Africa Forward Summit 2026.

Macron said Kenya’s growing influence on the international stage and Ruto’s active engagement in continental affairs made Nairobi the preferred host for the high-level meeting bringing together leaders, investors and policymakers from Africa and France.

“Thank you very much for your words, Mr President, and for your warm welcome,” Macron said.

“I’m pleased to come back to Nairobi seven years after my first official visit to your country. We have always appreciated your commitment to African and global issues. This is why we decided to have this Africa Forward Summit organised here in Nairobi.”

The French President noted that relations between Kenya and France had grown stronger since his first state visit to Kenya seven years ago, which marked the first official trip by a French Head of State to the country.

“The past seven years have been quite a journey. We did a lot together and increased our relationship from a bilateral point of view, but we also increased our intimacy,” he said.

President William Ruto hosts President Emmanuel Macron at State House, Nairobi, on May 10, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The summit has attracted Heads of State, diplomats, business executives and development partners to discuss investment, climate action, technology and trade cooperation between Africa and France.

Ruto said Kenya and France have enjoyed close diplomatic relations since 1963 when France became among the first countries to recognise Kenya’s independence.

He said the partnership between the two nations has expanded in recent years, covering sectors such as renewable energy, education, innovation, digital transformation and urban transport.

During the summit, Kenya and France signed 11 agreements aimed at boosting economic cooperation and strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

Among the key agreements was the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nairobi’s commuter rail network through an €83 million financing plan expected to improve transport services within Nairobi and nearby towns.

The agreements also covered logistics and port infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, the blue economy and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Africa Forward Summit is expected to focus on youth employment, green industrialisation, artificial intelligence and new investment opportunities as African and European leaders seek stronger economic partnerships.

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