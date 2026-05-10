Second Lady Joyce Kithure urges support for women, mothers nationwide

Second Lady Joyce Kithure has called for stronger support for women through economic and social empowerment, saying it is key to building resilient families and communities across Kenya.

Speaking on Sunday during Mother’s Day celebrations in Karen, she said empowering women remains central to national development, urging both leaders and citizens to invest in structures that enable mothers to thrive socially and economically.

“It is that we must continue supporting women and creating environments where mothers can thrive,” Kithure said. “When we empower a mother, we uplift a family. When we educate a woman, we strengthen a generation. When we support mothers economically, socially and emotionally, we build stronger and healthier communities.”

The Second Lady used the occasion to also call for unity, respect for mothers, and stronger family values, saying mothers remain the foundation of society.

“Every society stands strong on the sacrifices, prayers, wisdom and resilience of mothers,” she said, adding that motherhood involves quiet sacrifice and emotional strength often unseen by the wider public.

She encouraged young people to honour their mothers not only during celebrations but in their daily behaviour.

“Celebrate them not only with gifts and words today, but through your character, your discipline, your hard work and your compassion every day,” she said.

Kithure also acknowledged the challenges many mothers face, including economic hardship, health struggles and emotional stress, noting that society must do more to support them.

“To the mothers who may feel tired, discouraged or unappreciated, please remember this: your work matters. Your love matters. Your sacrifice matters,” she said.

She added that motherhood remains central to broader development goals, including education, environmental conservation, food security and climate action, saying women are at the heart of sustainable communities.

The event in Karen brought together leaders, mothers and community representatives to mark the annual celebration dedicated to mothers’ contribution to society.

Mother’s Day is celebrated globally on different dates, with most countries observing it in May. The modern celebration traces its roots to the United States in the early 20th century, when activist Anna Jarvis campaigned for a national day to honour mothers.

It was later officially recognised in 1914 when US President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day.

The day was established to recognise the role of mothers in families and society, and has since grown into an international occasion marked through appreciation, gifts, and public celebrations.