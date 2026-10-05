State launches 17.24 million-tree campaign ahead of Mazingira Day
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
The Ministry of Health is working with the Department for Citizen Services through the National Registration Bureau and the Department for Correctional Services as part of the joint effort to register all inmates.
Speaking during Mother’s Day celebrations in Karen, Second Lady Joyce Kithure urged leaders and citizens to support women through economic and social empowerment, saying it strengthens families, education and resilient communities across Kenya.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled a 10-year CHERISH programme to restore the degraded Cherangany Hills ecosystem, protect key water sources and create 500,000 green jobs across four counties.