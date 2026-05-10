DCI identifies four suspects in Kisii carjacking and gang-rape case

Four suspects previously arrested with a homemade firearm have been identified in connection with a violent carjacking and gang-rape incident in Kisii County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, a young couple, were attacked at Mocheche Avenue before being driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where valuables were stolen.

Police say the male victim was later abandoned in Nyamira County while the woman was sexually assaulted by the gang.

The suspects — Peter Kuria, Moses Kariuki, Robert Omosa and Evans Makori — are currently in custody pending arraignment, while detectives pursue two additional suspects believed to have participated in the attack.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DCI said the four men had been “positively identified as the monsters behind a harrowing carjacking and gang-rape ordeal” during an identification parade conducted at Kisii Police Station.

Police stated that the incident began when “six individuals attacked” the couple while they were inside their vehicle at Mocheche Avenue.

“What followed was a calculated trail of cruelty,” the statement said, adding that the victims were driven to Bobaracho thicket where the suspects allegedly stole Sh34,000 in cash and other valuables.

The DCI further stated that the attackers blindfolded the victims and locked them in the vehicle’s boot before later abandoning the male victim in Mabundu area of Nyamira County.

The woman was then left at the mercy of the gang in an isolated location before later being abandoned.

“The suspects’ run of luck ended at Kisii Police Station during an identification parade, where the victim stood tall and positively identified her tormentors,” the agency said.

The latest developments come just days after the same suspects were arrested in a separate police operation at Kisii bus park on May 7.

According to an earlier DCI statement, officers from Kisii Central Police Station acted on information from members of the public about a suspicious late-night gathering at the bus park.

“As the police approached, the suspects attempted to make a break for it, scattering in all directions,” the agency said.

Police eventually arrested the four suspects and recovered “a homemade pistol loaded with a live 9mm round,” alongside two knives, a hammer and other crude weapons.

At the time, detectives said the recovered items exposed the group’s “criminal intentions.”

The DCI has now appealed to the public to continue sharing information that could assist investigators in tracking down the two remaining suspects still at large.