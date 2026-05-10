DCI identifies four suspects in Kisii carjacking and gang-rape case

Crime · David Abonyo ·
DCI identifies four suspects in Kisii carjacking and gang-rape case
The DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi. PHOTO/NTV Kenya
In Summary

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, a young couple, were attacked at Mocheche Avenue before being driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where valuables were stolen.

Four suspects previously arrested with a homemade firearm have been identified in connection with a violent carjacking and gang-rape incident in Kisii County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, a young couple, were attacked at Mocheche Avenue before being driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where valuables were stolen.

Police say the male victim was later abandoned in Nyamira County while the woman was sexually assaulted by the gang.

The suspects — Peter Kuria, Moses Kariuki, Robert Omosa and Evans Makori — are currently in custody pending arraignment, while detectives pursue two additional suspects believed to have participated in the attack.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DCI said the four men had been “positively identified as the monsters behind a harrowing carjacking and gang-rape ordeal” during an identification parade conducted at Kisii Police Station.

Police stated that the incident began when “six individuals attacked” the couple while they were inside their vehicle at Mocheche Avenue.

“What followed was a calculated trail of cruelty,” the statement said, adding that the victims were driven to Bobaracho thicket where the suspects allegedly stole Sh34,000 in cash and other valuables.

The DCI further stated that the attackers blindfolded the victims and locked them in the vehicle’s boot before later abandoning the male victim in Mabundu area of Nyamira County.

The woman was then left at the mercy of the gang in an isolated location before later being abandoned.

“The suspects’ run of luck ended at Kisii Police Station during an identification parade, where the victim stood tall and positively identified her tormentors,” the agency said.

The latest developments come just days after the same suspects were arrested in a separate police operation at Kisii bus park on May 7.

According to an earlier DCI statement, officers from Kisii Central Police Station acted on information from members of the public about a suspicious late-night gathering at the bus park.

“As the police approached, the suspects attempted to make a break for it, scattering in all directions,” the agency said.

Police eventually arrested the four suspects and recovered “a homemade pistol loaded with a live 9mm round,” alongside two knives, a hammer and other crude weapons.

At the time, detectives said the recovered items exposed the group’s “criminal intentions.”

The DCI has now appealed to the public to continue sharing information that could assist investigators in tracking down the two remaining suspects still at large.

Tags

DCI Nyamira County Kisii County carjacking gang rape identification parade Kisii Police Station

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  3. 6
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  4. 7
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  5. 8
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

  6. 9
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    US prosecutors release new footage of Trump shooting suspect

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces three-day Russia–Ukraine ceasefire and prisoner swap deal

  12. 15
    Sports

    Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline wins bronze at CAVB