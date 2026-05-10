Sammy Ngotho wins DCP nomination for Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election

Sammy Ngotho has secured the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket to contest the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat after emerging victorious in the party nominations with 12,957 votes. Paul Waiganjo came in second with 4,978 votes in a closely watched race.

In a statement on Saturday, the party confirmed the outcome, saying, “Hon Sammy Ngotho wins DCP ticket to run for Ol Kalou parliamentary seat with 12,957 votes; Paul Waiganjo comes second with 4,978 votes.”

The result sets the stage for what is expected to be a heated contest in the upcoming by-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) scheduled the Ol Kalou by-election for Thursday, July 16, 2026, following the vacancy left by the death of the area MP David Kiaraho.

According to IEBC timelines, political parties were required to submit details of candidates and party primaries by May 4, 2026, while nomination papers for both party candidates and independents are set for submission on May 25 and 26. Campaigns will officially began on May 25 and will run until July 13, just days before the vote.

The race is already shaping into a tight political contest, with rival parties concluding their internal nominations. In the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries, Samuel Muchina Nyaga emerged as the party flagbearer after garnering 3,221 votes in a competitive race that attracted 10 aspirants.

According to UDA, “Nyaga garnered 3,221 votes, 144 more than his closest challenger George Wambugu Kanuri who received 3,077 votes,” in an exercise that saw a total of 8,258 votes cast.

Other contenders trailed significantly, highlighting the fragmentation within the ruling party’s local support base as it seeks to maintain influence in the Mt Kenya region.

The Ol Kalou by-election is now emerging as a key political battleground, with DCP seeking to establish its foothold under former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, while UDA aims to retain the seat.

With campaigns officially underway, attention is shifting to grassroots mobilisation, voter turnout, and party alliances that could ultimately determine the outcome of the July 16 poll.