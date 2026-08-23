Crime
Detectives arrest man linked to murder of elderly woman in Kiminini
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victims, a young couple, were attacked at Mocheche Avenue before being driven to a secluded thicket in Bobaracho where valuables were stolen.