Nairobi drug bust yields seven sacks of cannabis during DCI raid

A multi-agency crackdown by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has uncovered a large consignment of cannabis sativa hidden inside a residential compound in Lang’ata, Nairobi County. The operation, carried out by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit, resulted in the seizure of seven sacks of the illegal substance alongside equipment believed to have been used in the packaging and movement of drugs.

The raid was conducted at a house in Maasai Estate along Kitengela Road after investigators received intelligence reports linking the premises to suspected narcotics dealings within Nairobi and neighbouring areas.

According to detectives, officers arrived at the residence and introduced themselves before requesting access into the compound. A man who responded at the gate appeared calm at first and briefly engaged the officers. However, detectives said he later created a distraction by pretending to search for keys before escaping through a rear window moments before he could be arrested.

Police said the suspect managed to flee, leaving officers to continue with the operation inside the compound.

Shortly afterwards, a woman who was inside the property opened the gate, allowing detectives to proceed with the search.

During the operation, officers inspected several sections of the residence, including the servant quarters where they discovered seven sacks containing cannabis sativa concealed inside the room.

Detectives also recovered two weighing machines and a roll of yellow cellotape believed to have been used in preparing the narcotics for sale and distribution.

A further search inside the main house led to the recovery of two carton boxes containing Rizla rolling papers. Officers also seized a mobile phone and a number of documents that investigators believe could help uncover more details about the people behind the suspected trade.

In a statement released on Friday, the DCI confirmed that all exhibits recovered during the operation had been taken to the DCI Headquarters exhibits store as investigations continue.

Authorities said the quantity of drugs and the items recovered from the house indicate what they termed as “a sophisticated operation,” adding that detectives suspect the activities could be linked to a larger trafficking network operating across the city.

The woman found inside the compound was taken into custody and is assisting investigators with ongoing inquiries. At the same time, detectives have launched a search for the male suspect who escaped during the raid.

Investigators are now analysing the documents and electronic evidence collected from the scene as they seek to identify additional suspects and establish the extent of the operation.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that may help investigators trace those involved in the illegal business. The agency encouraged Kenyans to share information anonymously through its toll-free communication channels and WhatsApp tip line.

The latest operation comes as authorities continue to intensify crackdowns on narcotics trade in urban centres in a bid to disrupt drug supply chains and reduce the spread of illegal substances.

Investigations into the case are ongoing as detectives pursue fresh leads connected to the recovered cannabis and other materials seized during the operation