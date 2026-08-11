Two flee as police recover 249 cannabis rolls in Bomet night ambush
The operation comes as Kenyan authorities intensify efforts to combat the distribution and use of illicit drugs and other prohibited substances across the country
The operation comes as Kenyan authorities intensify efforts to combat the distribution and use of illicit drugs and other prohibited substances across the country
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
The National Police Service said the incident happened along CITAM Church Road, a busy stretch commonly used by traders, worshippers, motorists and pedestrians going about their daily routines.
DCI detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit raided a residential house in Lang’ata, Nairobi County, and recovered seven sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing scales and Rizla papers. A woman was arrested as a man escaped.
According to police, the operation was launched after “credible information from a wary and responsible citizen” pointed to a breakthrough in tracing a missing G3 FMP rifle linked to criminal activity in the region.