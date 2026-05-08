Trump says Iran ceasefire holds despite fresh clash in Strait of Hormuz

Fresh tensions have broken out between the United States and Iran after both countries accused each other of launching attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, even as President Donald Trump insisted that a ceasefire agreement between the two sides was still holding.

The confrontation happened just a day after Iran indicated it was reviewing a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict. Despite the latest violence, Trump maintained that the truce had not collapsed, though he accused Tehran of provoking American forces in the Gulf.

According to the US military, Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small boats at three American naval destroyers moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington described the incident as an “unprovoked attack” and said US forces responded by intercepting incoming threats and striking Iranian military targets linked to the assault.

Trump later wrote on Truth Social that Iran had “trifled with us today” and claimed American forces destroyed several Iranian drones, missiles and small boats.

“Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!” Trump said.

Iran, however, gave a completely different account of events. The country’s top military command accused the US of violating the ceasefire first by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel close to the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran also alleged that American aircraft struck several coastal areas.

Iranian state media first reported “explosions” in the Strait of Hormuz and described the incident as an “exchange of fire” involving the “enemy”. Reports from local outlets also said explosions were heard in Tehran.

A statement from Iran’s military command later said US “aerial attacks” had hit the coastal regions of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island. Tehran claimed its forces retaliated immediately by attacking American military vessels and causing “significant damage”.

Iran further accused Washington of committing “a violation of the ceasefire”.

US Central Command, also known as Centcom, said Iranian forces launched “multiple missiles, drones and small boats” at US Navy guided-missile destroyers while they were crossing the strategic waterway.

The American military said it had “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces, including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.”

“Centcom does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” the statement added.

The latest violence has increased fears that the ceasefire between the two rivals could quickly collapse. In another sign of growing instability in the Gulf region, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence announced early Friday that its air defence systems were actively responding to a missile and drone attack from Iran.

An Israeli source told the BBC there was “no Israeli involvement” in the latest attacks.

The confrontation comes despite repeated remarks from Trump in recent days suggesting that the conflict with Iran could end soon. The US president has maintained that negotiations were progressing and that Tehran was close to agreeing to terms proposed by Washington.

US media outlet Axios reported that the White House believes discussions are advancing toward a 14-point memorandum of understanding that could provide the basis for wider nuclear negotiations between the two countries.

Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it was reviewing the latest American proposal and said Tehran would communicate its position through Pakistani mediators.

Pakistan’s foreign minister said Islamabad was “endeavouring to convert this ceasefire into a permanent end to this war”.

Still, resistance within Iran remains strong. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, dismissed the proposed 14-point framework as a “wish list”.

Writing on X, Rezaei warned that Iran “has its finger on the trigger” and threatened that the country would “deliver a harsh and regret-inducing response” if the US failed to “surrender and grant necessary conditions”.

Both countries have continued to issue threats while discussions over a possible agreement remain uncertain.

In a Truth Social post published on 6 May, Trump warned that if Tehran failed to accept a deal, “the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before”.

Trump had earlier said Operation Epic Fury, the initial US-Israeli offensive against Iran, would end “assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to”. Before Trump’s comments, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the military operation had already achieved its goals and was over.

The US president has also repeatedly claimed that Iran had agreed to never develop a nuclear weapon “among other things”, although Tehran has not publicly confirmed the statement. Iran’s nuclear activities remain one of the biggest sticking points in talks between the two sides.

Newspitch Samples

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran has come under fresh strain after both countries accused each other of launching attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump insisted the truce remains active even as US warships and Iranian forces exchanged fire in the strategic Gulf waterway. The confrontation happened amid ongoing talks over a possible nuclear and peace agreement.

The US and Iran traded accusations following a military confrontation involving missiles, drones and naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned Tehran of tougher military action while Iranian commanders accused Washington of violating the ceasefire first. The latest clash has raised fears that ongoing negotiations could collapse.

Tensions in the Gulf have escalated again after fresh fighting erupted between American naval forces and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides claimed they were responding to attacks initiated by the other, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The violence comes as Iran reviews a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the war permanently.