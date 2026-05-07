NTSA to phase out physical logbooks as Kenya adopts e-Logbook system in 2026

Motorists in Kenya will soon experience a shift in how vehicle records are issued and managed as NTSA prepares to introduce a fully digital e-Logbook system. The rollout, scheduled for June 10, 2026, will end the use of physical logbooks and move all registration services to an electronic platform.

The authority is implementing the change through the eCitizen system as part of efforts to modernise vehicle registration and improve service delivery. Under the new setup, all ownership details will be stored and updated digitally in real time.

NTSA on Thursday said the current manual system has created opportunities for delays, errors, and fraud due to reliance on paper records. The e-Logbook is intended to provide a faster and more secure method of tracking vehicle ownership and history.

Once introduced, the system will automatically generate digital logbooks, with any updates reflected immediately whenever a transaction occurs. This removes the need for physical document updates that often take time to process.

The authority explained the security concern behind the reform, stating, “This eliminates the risk of using an outdated paper logbook and reduces fraud during private vehicle sales,” said NTSA.

To improve safety and integrity of records, the e-Logbook will include encrypted digital protection and secure hashing technology to prevent forgery or manipulation of ownership data.

Each record will also feature a QR code that can be scanned by buyers, insurers, and financial institutions. This will allow instant confirmation of ownership and vehicle status, especially during sales and financing transactions.

Banks and SACCOs will be able to access ownership information directly through the system, reducing reliance on manual file checks and speeding up loan processing for vehicle buyers.

The new system will also support online transfer of ownership, allowing buyers and sellers to complete transactions without visiting NTSA offices.

NTSA has noted that the move will also reduce losses associated with misplaced documents and lower the cost of replacing logbooks. In addition, motorists will receive automated reminders for renewals, while officers in the field will be able to confirm compliance instantly using the digital system.

The authority expects the centralised platform to improve transparency and reduce fraud in vehicle registration and ownership processes.

It further added, “Police and inspection units can query the e-logbook database live to confirm ownership, stolen status, insurance validity, and inspection history. This improves compliance checks and recovery of stolen vehicles,” NTSA further stated.