Nairobi Expressway announces temporary toll-free use on Thursday and Friday

Motorists using the Nairobi Expressway will enjoy temporary toll-free access on Thursday and Friday night as authorities implement traffic management measures to facilitate ongoing construction works along Waiyaki Way.

In a public notice issued by Moja Expressway Company, the operator announced that the temporary arrangement will be effected on Thursday, May 7, from 9 pm to 6 am and again on Friday, May 8, during the same hours.

The company said the move is aimed at easing traffic flow and minimizing disruptions caused by construction works between the GTC area and the ICEA Lion Group section along Waiyaki Way.

“To facilitate ongoing construction along Waiyaki Way (between GTC and ICEA Lion Group), a temporary toll-free arrangement on the Nairobi Expressway will be implemented,” the notice stated.

Under the arrangement, motorists will be allowed to access the expressway through Haile Selassie Entrance A at the Bunyala roundabout and exit at the Nairobi Westlands Exit without being charged toll fees.

According to the notice, drivers will still be required to obtain an entry ticket before proceeding through the expressway.

“Motorists are advised to use the Nairobi Expressway through Haile Selassie Entrance A (Bunyala roundabout) with an entry ticket and exit free of charge at the Nairobi Westlands Exit,” the company said.

The operator clarified that the toll waiver will only apply to vehicles entering and exiting through the designated stations during the specified hours.

All other toll stations and routes across the expressway network will continue operating under the normal tolling structure.

“Please note that this toll-free arrangement only applies to vehicles entering from the mentioned stations,” the notice added.

The Nairobi Expressway has become a critical transport corridor for motorists seeking to avoid congestion within the capital, particularly during peak hours.

The temporary diversion is expected to provide relief to drivers navigating the affected sections of Waiyaki Way during the overnight construction works.

Moja Expressway Company also urged motorists to observe traffic regulations and cooperate with officers managing traffic along the diversion routes.

“Motorists are kindly requested to follow traffic signage and the guidance of traffic marshals on-site while using the diversion route,” the operator stated.

The company further thanked road users for their patience and cooperation as infrastructure works continue along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the notice concluded.

The temporary arrangement comes amid continued road improvement projects within Nairobi aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving mobility across the city.