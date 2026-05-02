Kenya para fencing relishes World Abilitysport Youth Games in Turkey

Kenya will have a shot to debut at the World Abilitysport Youth games this coming June 15-22 in Mersin, Turkey, as the country landed an invite and confirmed that it will send its para fencing national team to the coastal city of the transcontinental country.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation on Friday in Nairobi from the team's training camp, Ability Sportkenya President Agnes Oluoch praised her charges, emphasizing the need to develop the already available raw talent in Kenya.

"There is massive talent on display, I feel it for the coaches, but I know they will settle for a final squad. This is really good for the country as we also aim to spread para fencing across all 47 Counties by the end of this year, " an optimistic Oluoch said.

"They will do good despite being their first time competing internationally. I have faith in these youngsters."

Oluoch's charges must be at their best shape as Hungarian Anna Nadasdy, the 2025 World Para Fencer of the Year, has already confirmed her participation in this event that allows only athletes who are below the age of 25 years old, World Abilitysport Youth Games has confirmed.

"These Games will give an opportunity for young athletes to make their international debut whilst more experienced athletes target LA 2028 qualification," said World Abilitysport via a statement, adding that the Youth Games, for IF youth age categories, play a significant part in World Abilitysport’s commitment to provide stepping stones in the Paralympic Movement at all levels.

Kenya however, is no pushover, something that Oluoch radiates back to her athletes, and it shall be remembered that last year, in October during the 2025 World Abilitysport Beach Games in the same city, Kenya's para powerlifting team finished second overall, the Para-Badminton and the Air Para-Badminton getting gold medals respectively, all these happening during their debut, a very first appearance at the global stage.

As Kenya is now preparing its para fencers for the Turkey assignment, the 2026 World Abilitysport Youth Games will also have 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Adaptive Sepak Takraw, Para Athletics – Field events only, Para Badminton, Para Dance Sport, Para Sailing and Para Swimming, opportunities that, if well tapped into, will give Kenyan para athletes life and career options depending on their abilities and talents.