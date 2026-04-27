Kenya's Cadets begin Africa championship on a high

Kenya’s Cadet (U-17) wrestlers began their 2026 African Wrestling Championships campaign on a high note, winning one silver and three bronze medals at the Borg El Arab Indoor Hall in Alexandria, Egypt. The championship started on Monday, April 27, and will run until Saturday, May 2.

Speaking to Radio Generation from Alexandria on Monday, Kenya Amateur Wrestling Association (KAWA) Secretary General Erick Walucho expressed confidence in an even better performance in the coming days, noting that three out of four wrestlers finished on the podium.

“We managed three medals today. Only Galfin Wagira, who competed in Greco-Roman style, did not finish on the podium. The rest, who competed in freestyle wrestling, gave us a reason to smile,” Walucho said.

He added that the event is crucial for ranking points and preparation ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Jemimmah Nakhumicha competed first in the women’s 65kg category. She started strongly, beating Tunisia’s Fatma Ben Hassan 5-2 in round one, before losing 10-3 to Egypt’s Rokaia Abdalla in round two. She recovered to defeat Ivory Coast’s Kaditou Soumah 4-0 in round three, securing a silver medal. Rokaia Abdalla won gold after remaining unbeaten.

Joy Lichuma, competing in the 57kg category, began with an 8-8 draw against Cameroon’s Marie Marveille Betsengue in the quarterfinals but advanced on points (VPO1). She then beat Tunisia’s Emna Hammami 4-0 to claim a bronze medal.

In the 49kg category, Shalline Joy started strongly, beating Tunisia’s Katr Enada 10-0 in round one, Angola’s Julieta Xavier 3-1 in round two, and Mauritius’ Alexianne Elisa 5-3 in round three. She lost 5-0 to Egypt’s Malak Mahmoud in round four but had enough points to secure a bronze medal.

Sophia Nancy, competing in the 73kg category, defeated Egypt’s Rodina Ahmed Gamal 5-0 in round one and Tunisia’s Katr Enada 5-0 in round two. Despite the strong performance, she settled for a bronze medal.

Galfin Wagira had a difficult outing in the 60kg Greco-Roman category. He lost 8-0 to Namibia’s Petrus Ndinoyiti and 10-3 to Egypt’s Mohammed Amr Galal, missing out on a podium finish.

On Wednesday, Kenya will field Janet Ingwesi in the women’s 69kg category. In the men’s cadet category, Calvin Nyatuka (65kg), Clinton Omari (51kg), Vincent Waweru (70kg), and Dan Kegode (60kg) are also set to compete.