Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash

A light aircraft has crashed near Juba, killing all 14 people on board, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Among the dead were two Kenyan nationals.
The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.
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