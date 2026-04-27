Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash

News · Samuel Otieno · April 27, 2026
Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash
A file photo of the plane that crashed in South Sudan on April 27, 2026 .PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.

A light aircraft has crashed near Juba, killing all 14 people on board, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Among the dead were two Kenyan nationals.

The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.

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