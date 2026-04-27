Iran blames US demands for failed Islamabad peace talks

Iran has accused the United States of derailing peace talks aimed at ending conflict in the Middle East, saying Washington’s “many demands” caused negotiations in Islamabad to fail, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking in Russia on Monday, said Iran will consult allies on the crisis following the collapse of talks that came after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned diplomatic mission.

“The many demands from the United States have caused the peace talks to fail in Islamabad,” Araghchi told reporters after arriving in Russia.

His comments came shortly after he travelled to St Petersburg for consultations with Russian officials on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to Araghchi, the talks in Russia are part of wider diplomatic efforts involving Iran’s international partners.

In a post shared through his Telegram channel, the Iranian foreign minister said discussions with Moscow would focus on the evolving security situation and regional instability.

Araghchi’s visit to Russia followed earlier meetings with mediators in Islamabad, where he said negotiators had explored possible conditions that could support renewed peace efforts.

US President Donald Trump speaking at the White House, Washington on April 6, 2026.PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

He noted that while some proposals were discussed, the process ultimately failed to produce progress due to what he termed unrealistic expectations from the United States side.

“The discussions addressed conditions that could carry peace negotiations forward,” he said, without providing further details on the specific proposals.

The Iranian minister also raised concerns about strategic waterways in the region, specifically the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that its status remains a global issue.

He called on neighbouring countries, including Oman, to work with Iran in safeguarding shared maritime interests in the vital shipping route.

“The issue of the Strait of Hormuz remains a matter of international concern,” he said, adding that cooperation would serve mutual regional interests.

The latest diplomatic row comes after United States President Donald Trump reportedly cancelled a planned visit by US officials to Pakistan over the weekend, where they were expected to take part in the negotiations.

According to Araghchi, the US decision to withdraw from the talks reflected a lack of commitment to the peace process.

Trump is said to have described the proposed discussions as a “waste of time,” effectively ending Washington’s participation in the Islamabad negotiations.

The cancellation marked a setback for mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, where conflicts have continued to escalate.

Iran’s decision to escalate its criticism of Washington highlights growing diplomatic friction between the two countries amid broader regional instability.

Araghchi said Iran would now deepen consultations with allies, including Russia, as it seeks alternative diplomatic pathways.

Geopolitical analysts say the breakdown of the Islamabad talks reaffirms the fragility of ongoing mediation efforts and the deep divisions between key global actors involved in the conflict.

Despite the setback, Iran has indicated it remains open to future dialogue, provided conditions are more balanced and inclusive of its concerns.

For now, however, the collapse of the Islamabad talks signals a further strain in international efforts to bring stability to the region.