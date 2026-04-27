Njeri Maina: I will not resign from UDA over political alignment with DCP

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has stood by her decision to remain in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) while at the same time publicly identifying with the Democratic Change Party (DCP), saying her political choices are guided by principles, shifting party positions, and the realities of Kenyan politics.

She explained that her stance is influenced by what she sees as a lack of firm ideology within most political parties in the country, which she says often operate more as election platforms than value-based institutions.

“We find political parties as vehicles; we don’t find them in ideologies. If UDA had been founded on ideologies and adhered to them, I would not feel the need to shift allegiance to one that aligns with my ideological thinking,” she said during Fixing the Nation on NTV on Monday.

According to her, if political parties in Kenya were strictly guided by ideology, then elected leaders would be expected to resign and seek a fresh mandate whenever they moved to another party. However, she said the current system allows flexibility, which has become part of the country’s political culture.

“Given that it is the custom in Kenya to crisscross. I think it is the nature of our politics that demands that shift. It is a freedom of expression, and the constitution is supreme to my other laws from where I sit. I have been particular about what I stand for. UDA purported to sell a narrative, which is the reason I joined; however, it deviated from that. Why should I be bound to a party that deviates from its own ideologies?” she said.

Maina maintained that her support for DCP is based on consistency of values, adding that she only aligns herself with political formations that stay true to their stated agenda.

She said her decision to initially join UDA was influenced by its promises at the time, which she now believes have changed direction.

At the same time, she pointed out that the law still allows her to run as an independent candidate, an option she may consider depending on future political circumstances.

“I’m supporting DCP as a matter of principle. I have been clear that if DCP were to form a government and deviate from the same, I would be unable to associate myself. I have the option of vying as an independent candidate because it is provided for in the law, if it is something that I would consider, certainly,” she said.

On pressure for her to resign from UDA, Maina rejected the calls, arguing that such a move would unnecessarily trigger a costly by-election in Kirinyaga County.

“Why would I cost the Kenyan taxpayer over Sh100 million to conduct a by-election in Kirinyaga when we have a deficiency in school funding? That is not good practice in politics,” she said.

She added that her position is guided by responsibility to the public, especially at a time when many citizens are struggling with economic challenges.

“It would not be prudent, as a leader who understands the struggles of the Kenyan people, to resign for political reasons,” she added.