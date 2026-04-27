Mohit claims victory in opening leg of PGK Equator Golf Tour

Mohit Mediratta emerged victorious in the opening leg of the PGK Equator Tour Second Edition, played at Vetlab Sports Club on Monday.

Mohit, sponsored by Safaricom, delivered a standout performance, sealed by a sensational hole-in-one, carding 284 (4 under par) to storm to the top of a tightly contested corporate leaderboard.

Finishing in joint second place were fellow Safaricom-backed golfers Mutahi Kibugu and Samuel Chege, each posting a total of 287 points. They were tied with Jastas Madoya, who also finished on 287.

"I am excited to have won the first leg. The hole-in-one came as a complete surprise; it's a rare moment for any golfer, and I am truly happy about it. The course was quite challenging and the competition was tight, but I managed to stay focused. The break has given me valuable time to practice and prepare, and I am hopeful for a strong rest of the season as I aim to finish top together with my team," said Mohit.

"This win gives me great confidence, and I am really looking forward to the next legs. I hope to maintain this form throughout the season."

Rounding out the top ten were Greg Snow and C.J. Wangai with 289 points; Robinson Owiti and debutant John Lejirma with 290 points; Dismas Indiza with 291; and the trio of Njoroge Kibugu, Daniel Nduva, and David Wakhu, all finishing on 292 points.

The four-day tournament attracted 52 of Kenya's top professionals, including 6 debutants, with three ladies who transitioned from the amateur ranks.

The tour will feature 11 courses this year across the country, and as the first leg concludes, attention shifts to Thika Sports Club for the second leg.

The tour, sponsored by various corporates including Safaricom, NCBA, Kenya Airways, Visa and Britam, aims to raise the standard of professional golf in Kenya and prepare local players for international tournaments like Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.