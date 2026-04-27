Suspect in viral hate speech video detained for 10 days to allow probe

A Kahawa Law Court has allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to detain a suspect for 10 days over a viral hate speech case.

Bare Sahara Ahmed was arrested by detectives on April 26, 2026, over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement.

Sahara will be detained at Kilimani Police Station for the period to allow investigators to complete inquiries into the matter.

The court has further authorised forensic analysis of relevant digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, to support the investigation.

The DCI, in a statement on Monday, said the court’s action underscores our commitment to upholding the rule of law and addressing offences that threaten national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“We urge members of the public to exercise responsibility in their communications and refrain from engaging in conduct that may incite division or hatred,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) condemned the alleged hate speech by the Garissa politician, warning that freedom of expression does not extend to incitement or divisive remarks.

In a strongly worded statement issued on April 27, the commission said it “condemns in the strongest terms possible the hateful utterances” attributed to Sahara, emphasising that constitutional rights must be exercised within the law.

“As a Commission mandated to facilitate peaceful coexistence among Kenyans, we remind all Kenyans that while the Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of expression, this right is not absolute,” the statement read. “It does not extend to hate speech, incitement to violence, or propaganda for war.”

The commission said it had worked with other agencies to take action, confirming that the aspiring legislator had been arrested and that the case is now under formal legal review.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the Commission has taken action leading to the arrest of the aspiring legislator,” it said, adding that the move “underscores our commitment to enforcing the law fairly and without fear or favour.”