DCP notifies IEBC it will hold Ol Kalou MP nominations on May 9

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has officially notified the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that it intends to hold nominations for the MP position for the Ol Kalou Constituency on May 9, 2026 between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm at all gazetted polling stations in the constituency.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026 to the IEBC chairperson, the party clarified that the process will comply with all necessary electoral procedures.

“The nomination of party candidates for the position of Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency will be done in accordance with the provisions of the relevant electoral laws and nomination guidelines and procedures of our party,” the letter stated.

The party further explained that it has forwarded the list of polling stations to be utilized during the process to the IEBC.

“Our party is committed to the process of transparency and fairness during the nomination process,” the letter read in part.

The notice comes as political parties intensify preparations for the Ol Kalou constituency by-election, which was declared vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who passed away on March 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. His death marked the end of a long tenure, having served the constituency since 2013.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had already set out a tight electoral timetable, including deadlines for party submissions and candidate registration ahead of the July 16, 2026, by-election.

According to the IEBC roadmap, political parties must submit details of authorised officials and their primary processes by 4 May 2026, while final candidate lists are due by 15 May. Official nominations are scheduled for 25 and 26 May, with the campaign period running until 13 July.

The IEBC has emphasised strict compliance with electoral laws, noting that “every political party, candidate and every person who participates in the election shall subscribe to and observe the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

DCP’s announcement places it among several political parties gearing up for internal nominations ahead of what is expected to be a competitive race to fill the vacant seat.