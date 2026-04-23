Speaker Wetang’ula declares Ol Kalou parliamentary seat vacant

The National Assembly has formally declared the Ol Kalou Constituency parliamentary seat vacant following the death of its Member of Parliament, David Njuguna Kiaraho.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated April 20, 2026, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula issued a formal notice confirming the vacancy in accordance with constitutional and statutory provisions governing parliamentary representation.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 101 (4) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution and section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, it is notified for general information of the public that the seat… has become vacant as a result of the death of Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho on the 29th March, 2026,” the notice reads.

The declaration sets in motion the legal process that will ultimately lead to a by-election to fill the vacant seat in the Nyandarua County constituency.

Under Article 101 of the Constitution, a by-election is required to be held within 90 days of the occurrence of a vacancy in the National Assembly, unless the vacancy arises within three months to a general election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce the by-election date in due course.

Speaker Wetang’ula’s notice marks the official commencement of that process, providing legal confirmation that the seat is no longer occupied and enabling electoral preparations to begin.

The late Kiaraho, who was elected under Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution, served as the duly elected representative of Ol Kalou Constituency until his death on March 29.

While details surrounding the by-election timeline remain pending, political activity in the constituency is expected to intensify as parties and aspirants begin positioning themselves ahead of the contest.

MP Kiaraho passed away while undergoing medical treatment.

The Kenyan politician was serving as the Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County since 2013.

Before joining politics, and alongside his political career, he has worked as an architect and has been associated with Archgrid Systems as a principal architect since 1994.