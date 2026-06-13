Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchellah dies after cardiac arrest

Former Kilgoris Member of Parliament Gideon Sitelu Konchellah has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, bringing to an end a long political career that saw him serve in both Parliament and the Cabinet over two decades.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, while announcing the death, said Konchellah passed away on June 12, 2026, after battling illness for several months and undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

The PS explained that the former legislator had been unwell since November 2025, and his condition worsened in recent weeks.

“Honourable Konchellah has been unwell since November 2025 and has been undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital,” Ololtuaa said.

He further stated that the former MP had been admitted again after developing an infection on June 10, 2026, before his condition deteriorated.

“He was admitted after getting an infection on 10th of June 2026. He suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 4am. His body lies at Lee Funeral Home,” he added.

Ololtuaa also conveyed condolences to the family, describing Konchellah as a leader who had served the country for many years and left a lasting political legacy.

“And on my own behalf, and on the behalf of my family, I would like to take this opportunity to convey my very sincere condolences to the family and the entire nation for losing this patriarch,” he said.

He added that national leaders had also reached out to the family following the news of his death.

“His Excellency, the President also called and conveyed his condolences to the family during this time of very difficult pain,” he said.

Konchellah served as Kilgoris MP for several terms between 2003 and 2022, under different political parties, including the Party of National Unity, United Republican Party, and the Jubilee Party.

Beyond Parliament, he also served as Minister for Immigration and Registration of Persons between 2006 and 2007 during the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki.

During his time in Cabinet, he oversaw reforms that included the Refugee Act of 2006, which replaced the colonial-era Control of Aliens Act and introduced a more structured legal framework for refugee management in Kenya.

After years in elective politics, he stepped down from the Kilgoris seat ahead of the 2022 General Election to vie for the Narok County Senate seat, a bid that was unsuccessful.

Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli, who both preceded and succeeded him, mourned him as a long-serving representative of the constituency.

“I have sadly learnt of the death of Honourable Gideon Konchellah, former MP for Kilgoris Constituency. The late Konchellah was both my predecessor and successor,” Sunkuli said.

“He served Kilgoris for 20 years, but the cruel hand of death has taken his life. May God rest him in eternal peace,” he added.

Leaders across the political divide, constituents, and allies continue to send messages of condolence, describing him as a veteran politician who shaped leadership conversations in Narok and beyond.

Details on funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.