MPs urge TVETs and teachers colleges to use idle land for income projects

Public technical training institutions and teachers colleges may soon be required to rethink how they use their assets after MPs raised concern that many of them are sitting on unused land while depending heavily on government funding for survival.

The National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance on Tuesday told institutions to explore practical income-generating projects that can ease pressure on public funds and strengthen long-term sustainability.

The committee was speaking at Bunge Towers, Nairobi City, during review sessions of Auditor-General reports covering the 2018/19 to 2024/25 financial years for several institutions in Narok and Baringo counties.

Chaired by Luanda MP Dick Maungu, the committee said many TVETs and teachers training colleges continue to rely on capitation and exchequer support despite owning large tracts of land that remain idle and underutilised.

He said institutions should consider turning such assets into productive ventures that can support operations and development needs.

“These institutions have significant assets in the form of land. They should invest in agriculture, livestock farming, commercial ventures and other viable projects that can generate additional income and reduce overreliance on government funding,” he said.

Maungu added that better use of internal resources would allow institutions to improve infrastructure, strengthen learning facilities and handle routine costs without waiting for state disbursements.

Igembe Central MP Daniel Karitho supported the push, saying public learning institutions must adopt a more business-oriented approach in managing their resources.

“Public institutions should be entrepreneurial in their outlook. There are numerous opportunities that can be explored within their existing resources to generate revenue and support their core mandate of training students,” he said.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia said institutions need clear investment plans to ensure any income-generating activities are properly structured and well managed.

He warned that poor planning could lead to wasted resources, urging leaders to focus on sustainability and accountability in all projects.

“We want to see institutions becoming more self-sustaining. Proper planning and prudent management of investments can significantly improve their financial position and reduce pressure on public resources,” MP Nzambia said.

Narok County Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei pointed to the strong agricultural potential in Narok, saying institutions in such areas should prioritise farming and livestock projects that can generate income while also supporting training.

She said such initiatives would help institutions earn revenue and at the same time give students practical skills that match labour market demands.

“Many of these institutions are located in areas with immense agricultural potential. By investing in productive ventures, they can create additional income while enriching students' training through hands-on experience,” Tonkei said.

Other committee members present included Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Mumina Bonaya (Isiolo County), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), James Wamacukuru (Kabete), Maurice Kakai Bisau (Kiminini), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Chiforomodo Mangale Munga (Lunga Lunga), Alfah Miruka Ondieki (Bomachoge Chache), Francis Sigei (Sotik), Mohamed Tubi (Isiolo South), and Moses Kirima (Central Imenti).