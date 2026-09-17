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Radio Generation Kenya

capitation

Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa appears before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee in Parliament on 27th August, 2026. PHOTO/ David Bogonko Nyokang'i
Education and Career

MPs demand proof behind billions released using learner data

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised concerns that learner enrolment figures in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) may not have been verified before education capitation was disbursed, citing issues in the Auditor-General’s 2023/2024 report. The Ministry says it will replace NEMIS with KEMIS and says capitation is ba

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School principals face MPs in new push for accountability
Education and Career

School principals face MPs in new push for accountability

According to the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, the first hearings will involve Category C1 schools, formerly national schools, because they receive government capitation, collect fees from thousands of learners and oversee infrastructure projects worth millions of shillings.

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Parents push back against proposed Secondary School fee increase
Education and Career

Parents push back against proposed Secondary School fee increase

The association says that by the second term of 2026, schools had received only 56 per cent of the funds expected for the year, leaving institutions with a funding gap equivalent to 24 per cent of the annual allocation per learner. The government currently provides Sh22,244 per student each year.

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Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens
Education and Career

Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

According to Bitok secondary schools have been hit hardest, with a shortfall of Sh76,995,346,067. Junior secondary schools follow with Sh31,981,877,799, while primary schools face a deficit of Sh14,048,116,230. Secondary special needs education also recorded a gap of Sh67,117,182.

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Education Ministry withholds funds from 29 schools over ongoing verification
Education and Career

Education Ministry withholds funds from 29 schools over ongoing verification

The Education CS further told MPs that 570 out of 990 primary schools failed to submit updated data to the ministry even after receiving half of their funds, a gap that continues to complicate the disbursement process. According to Ogamba, about 6,000 schools countrywide, ranging from primary to senior secondary, are still non-compliant with the ministry’s requirements, with some institutions operating with as few as 45 pupils.

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