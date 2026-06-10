Fear deepens in Mwingi as more bodies are found in suspected graves

Authorities in Mwingi town, Kitui County, have launched an intensive investigation after several human bodies were uncovered in suspected shallow graves, turning the area into the centre of a disturbing probe that has left residents alarmed and searching for answers.

Detectives moved into the scene in Mwingi town on Tuesday and sealed off the area as forensic experts began exhuming remains believed to have been buried in multiple spots within the same location.

Officials indicated that the operation may expand further as suspicions grow that more bodies could still be hidden underground.

The investigation was triggered after a dismembered body was discovered at the site on Monday, prompting authorities to revisit earlier incidents linked to the same area. The latest recovery comes just weeks after two mutilated bodies, one male and one female, were found nearby, with the woman’s head missing, deepening concern among residents.

Locals say the repeated discoveries have raised fears that victims may be killed elsewhere before being dumped in Mwingi. One resident, Morris Kinyatta, said: “There are bodies of people who have been killed and dumped here in our town. It is like people are being murdered elsewhere and their bodies brought here,”

Another resident, Ndanu Kimanzi, pointed to a pattern of incidents around the same neighbourhood, saying: “These incidents have been happening near Kasina Primary School, and as residents we are worried because last month other bodies were also found near the same area,”

Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu described the situation as deeply troubling and called for urgent and thorough investigations. She stated: “There is a body there and there are other spots where we do not know whether there are more bodies buried. In the last four weeks, this is the fourth body to be recovered here. These are very disturbing incidents,”

She added: “Just the other day we lost a young woman and we still do not know what happened. Apart from the female body that we know about, the other bodies are yet to be identified.”

Police have asked families with missing relatives to report to Mwingi Central Police Sub-County headquarters to help with identification of the recovered bodies. Officers said all the bodies were found naked and buried in separate graves, making the process more difficult.

Mwingi Central Police Commander Antony Maina said: “All the bodies are naked and had been buried in separate graves. If anyone has a missing relative, please report to the police,”

The bodies, which were in different stages of decomposition, were taken to the Mwingi General Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem examinations as investigations continue.