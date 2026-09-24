Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspect linked to lawyer Mbobu killing as DCI arrests suspected gunman
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
According to the DCI, Rose was formerly married to Mutiso's husband before the marriage ended in 2001. The two had four children together, among them Chris, who is the deceased's stepson through the earlier marriage.
The agency said investigators have pursued multiple leads through witness interviews, forensic examinations and targeted operations aimed at identifying those responsible for the killing.
Kisii Central Sub-county Police Commander Musa Imamai said Bosibori arrived at the station with another officer after completing their assignment. She informed her colleague that she was going to the washroom, but instead walked into the communication room, locked the door from the inside and remained there.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Dr Mutiso had requested an Uber ride for transport before she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain under active investigation.
IG Kanja said the use of technology will help strengthen evidence-based investigations while ensuring cases are handled more efficiently across the justice chain.
Speaking during the launch of the internationally accredited Forensic Evidence Management Unit and the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) Version 5 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Murkomen accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of encouraging the formation of illegal groups through his recent public remarks.
Senior Resident Magistrate Mary Gituma issued the order after the prosecution argued that investigators were yet to recover the victim's missing head and neck, reconstruct the crime scene, trace key witnesses and complete crucial forensic examinations.
Addressing the matter publicly, Fikirini expressed grief over Ouma's death and conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Detectives are seeking to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting and have so far recorded statements from the two security officers attached to the Principal Secretary, a director from the State Department for Youth Affairs who was reportedly inside the PS’s vehicle at the time, and several witnesses who were present during the incident.
Inspector Kemei told the court that the investigation was launched on October 19, 2025, following intelligence reports that the Kenya Navy had intercepted a suspicious vessel believed to be involved in drug trafficking.
According to the examination results, two of the victims were strangled to death, three suffered severe blows to the head, one had fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, while two others could not be clearly examined because of how badly the bodies had decomposed.
The investigation was triggered after a dismembered body was discovered at the site on Monday, prompting authorities to revisit earlier incidents linked to the same area