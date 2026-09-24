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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Forensics

Murkomen warns against formation of militias ahead of 2027 polls
News

Murkomen warns against formation of militias ahead of 2027 polls

Speaking during the launch of the internationally accredited Forensic Evidence Management Unit and the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) Version 5 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Murkomen accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of encouraging the formation of illegal groups through his recent public remarks.

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