Detectives nab man linked to Kileleshwa break-in, recover property worth Sh900,000

Detectives have arrested a suspect linked to a burglary at an apartment complex in Kileleshwa and recovered property worth about Sh900,000 that was stolen from two homes during a night-time break-in.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Mosomi Saisi, was arrested by officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) Kilimani following investigations into the incident at Serengeti Court, where residents reported losing electronics and other valuables.

Police said the two victims told investigators that their homes had been broken into "under the cover of darkness," leaving their houses in disarray after the theft.

According to detectives, the suspect "brazenly infiltrated their homes" before escaping with several electronic gadgets and personal belongings.

The burglary prompted investigators to launch a manhunt that led them to Millennium Apartments along Thiongo Road in Kangemi.

“Determined to bring the suspect to book, detectives launched an all-out manhunt, which ultimately led them to Millennium Apartments… where they arrested the suspect,” police said in a statement.

During the operation, officers recovered several items believed to have been stolen from the victims. They included an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPad 11, a JBL portable speaker, a gaming console charging system, a base-proof light headset and PlayStation accessories.

Police said the recovered items were later identified by the complainants as part of the property stolen during the Kileleshwa break-in.

The recovered property had been “unequivocally identified by the shaken complainants,” investigators said, adding that the recovery strengthened the case against the suspect.

Investigators further described the items as once being “symbols of comfort and entertainment” that had “turned into remnants of a crime spree” before they were recovered during the operation.

The suspect remains in police custody and is undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Detectives said investigations are continuing to establish whether he may be connected to other burglary incidents reported in the area.