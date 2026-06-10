DCI arrests five suspects over Tharaka Nithi double murder
Police reported that the attackers first targeted a man at the entrance of the homestead before proceeding deeper into the compound, where they killed an elderly woman
Police reported that the attackers first targeted a man at the entrance of the homestead before proceeding deeper into the compound, where they killed an elderly woman
According to detectives, the suspect “brazenly infiltrated their homes” and made off with electronics and personal items before a manhunt was launched to track him down.
In a statement on Monday, detectives said the suspects—Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki, Josphat Musili and Muia Mutune—were apprehended following investigations by the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT).
The arrests were carried out by officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT) after weeks of investigations into the January 28, 2026 incident.