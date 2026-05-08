Police arrest suspect found on rooftop during attempted break-in at Kisumu trading centre

Police officers in Kisumu County have arrested a woman suspected of attempting to break into a business premises at Holo Trading Centre after a swift response to an alert raised by a private security guard on duty at the facility.

The incident unfolded when security personnel raised an alarm after noticing suspicious activity at the premises, prompting police officers to rush to the scene where they found the suspect on the rooftop of the building. Authorities said she had already removed part of the roofing in what appeared to be an effort to access the interior of the business.

According to the National Police Service statement issued on Friday, the suspect was armed and acted aggressively when officers attempted to intervene.

Police reported that she was in possession of a sword and initially defied instructions from officers who had surrounded the building.

“The suspect, found armed with a sword, ignored initial orders to surrender and charged at the responding officers but eventually surrendered,” the statement added.

Officers managed to subdue and arrest her after a brief standoff on the rooftop. She was then taken into custody as investigations into the attempted break-in began.

Police also recovered items believed to have been used in the attempted burglary. These included a sword and a metal bar, which were collected and preserved as exhibits for further investigation.

“She was immediately arrested and taken into custody pending arraignment, while a sword and a metal bar were secured as exhibits,” police stressed.

The National Police Service confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident, either among officers or members of the public. The suspect is expected to be taken to court once investigations are completed, although authorities have not yet indicated the specific charges she will face.

Holo Trading Centre in Kisumu West Sub-County is a busy commercial area that serves traders and residents from surrounding communities. Like many trading centres in the country, businesses in the area depend on a mix of private security guards and police patrols, especially during night hours when burglary risks are higher.

Police praised the quick action by the security guard who first raised the alarm, noting that the early warning played a key role in preventing the suspect from gaining entry into the building. Officers also credited coordinated patrol response for ensuring the situation was brought under control without injuries or damage escalation.

The National Police Service said the case reflects the importance of collaboration between members of the public and law enforcement officers in preventing crime. Authorities have in recent years continued to encourage residents and business operators to report suspicious activity early to help reduce incidents of burglary and related offences.

As part of this appeal, police restated the available reporting channels for members of the public, urging continued cooperation in tackling crime at the community level.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, via emergency numbers 999, 911, or through the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000,” the statement said.

Investigations into the attempted break-in are ongoing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and whether the suspect may be linked to other similar cases in the area.