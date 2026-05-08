TSC plans to lower diploma teacher entry grade to C plain in new reforms

The Teachers Service Commission is planning wide-ranging reforms that could lower the minimum grade required for admission into diploma teacher training colleges from C+ to C plain as it moves to align the sector with CBC reforms.

The proposed changes form part of a broader review of teacher registration rules under Legal Notice No. 50 of 2016. The Commission says the current framework no longer reflects the changing needs of the education sector and must be updated to match ongoing curriculum reforms and national priorities.

Apart from reducing the entry grade for diploma teacher training, the new proposals will also allow registration using single teaching subjects and introduce fresh requirements for teachers handling new CBC learning areas.

In a statement, TSC said the education sector had changed greatly over the years, making it necessary to review existing regulations governing teacher registration and training.

“The education sector has undergone a significant transformation… These developments necessitate a review of the existing legal and regulatory framework to ensure it remains responsive, relevant, and aligned with current and emerging trends nationally and globally,” the Commission said.

TSC acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the proposed framework is intended to reshape the registration process for teachers and ensure that future applicants meet standards that match current education demands.

She said the changes will affect entry requirements into teacher training colleges and universities once the framework becomes law.

“The entry to TTCs and universities will change to align to the new registration framework. The new framework borrows heavily from the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education reform. The framework will apply from the date it is enacted into law to applicants seeking registration as teachers. Interns are already registered teachers,” said Evaleen Mitei.

The Commission also plans to formally recognise the Montessori curriculum for Early Childhood Development teachers under the revised framework.

According to TSC, the proposed rules will only apply to individuals seeking registration after the law takes effect and will not affect intern teachers already in the system.

“Some of the notable changes include recognition of single subjects for purposes of registration, adjusting entry grade for TTCs to C plain for the diploma programmes, setting out registration requirements for the new learning areas, recognition of the Montessori curriculum for ECD teachers,” she said.

Current regulations under the TSC Code of Regulations for Teachers require diploma teachers to attain a minimum KCSE mean grade of C+ and score C+ in two teaching subjects before qualifying for registration.

Graduate teachers are equally required to meet set minimum grades in their teaching subjects before being cleared for registration by the Commission.

Earlier, TSC also reviewed qualifications for students seeking admission into degree courses in education, dropping Mathematics as a compulsory subject for consideration.

The Commission said the latest reforms are aimed at making teacher registration standards responsive to both present and future needs in the education sector while helping improve the quality of learning.

TSC further stated that the review process is being carried out in line with the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013, and includes consultations with stakeholders and members of the public.

“As part of the process, we are inviting members of the public to access the proposed amendments and submit their views,” TSC added.

The Commission has directed the public to access the proposed amendments through its website and submit their feedback through a dedicated email address.