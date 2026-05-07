DCI warns motorists after armed gang stages fake emergency in deadly highway ambush

A fresh warning has been issued to motorists using major highways after detectives uncovered a violent ambush in which a transit vehicle driver was targeted by armed attackers who had staged a fake emergency along the Mombasa–Kampala corridor near Mutomo in Kitui County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the incident, which happened on May 6, 2026, involved a Subaru Impreza being ferried from Mombasa to Kampala when it was intercepted by a group of suspects who used deception to trick the driver into stopping before launching an attack.

Police said the attackers had carefully set up the scene along the road, pretending that one of them needed help while posing as a stranded group of travellers.

“The suspects feigned a need for assistance, claiming they were helping one of the pillion passengers who pretended to be a disabled person on crutches,” the DCI said.

Investigators reported that the situation escalated when a motorcycle carrying two individuals suddenly appeared from nearby bushes and cut off the vehicle’s path, making it difficult for the driver to proceed.

What initially looked like a harmless roadside incident quickly turned into a violent confrontation after the driver stopped.

“When the driver stopped to lend a hand, the situation quickly escalated,” the DCI stated.

According to detectives, one of the attackers was armed and immediately threatened the driver as the group moved in to take control of the vehicle.

“In the chaotic struggle that ensued, the gang forced their way into the car and assaulted the driver in a desperate attempt to seize control,” the statement added.

During the struggle inside the vehicle, the attackers attempted to overpower the driver, but the situation took a sudden and fatal turn when the firearm they had carried went off in the confusion.

“As fate would have it, the firearm discharged during the scuffle, inadvertently fatally wounding the very suspect who had pretended to be disabled,” the DCI said.

The remaining suspects escaped the scene on a motorcycle, abandoning their injured accomplice and leaving the driver behind in shock.

Police officers who responded to the incident rushed the injured driver to Kambu Hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged.

“The driver was rushed to Kambu Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged,” the DCI said.

The body of the suspect who died during the incident was later moved to the Kambu Hospital mortuary as detectives began tracking the fleeing suspects.

“The body of the deceased suspect was taken to Kambu Hospital Mortuary. Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing crucial leads to trail and apprehend the two suspects who escaped from the scene,” the statement added.

Investigators say the attack is part of a growing pattern where criminal gangs stage fake emergencies on highways in order to lure unsuspecting drivers into stopping.

“This incident highlights a dangerous and deceptive tactic employed by organised criminals, disguising themselves as stranded or vulnerable road users to exploit drivers’ goodwill,” the DCI said.

Authorities further explained that such groups often rely on staged distress situations to lower the guard of motorists before launching coordinated robberies.

“By playing on sympathy, they lure victims into stopping, only to resort to violence using firearms in coordinated attacks along the highway,” detectives warned.

The DCI has now urged drivers transporting transit vehicles, especially those carrying newly imported cars, to avoid stopping for strangers under any circumstances while travelling through remote sections of highways.

“Drivers transporting transit vehicles are strongly advised against stopping for unknown individuals on the road,” the agency stated.

Motorists have also been encouraged to report emergencies through police channels instead of attempting to assist on their own, in order to reduce exposure to similar traps.

“In case of emergencies, it is crucial to report to the police rather than intervening directly,” the DCI added.

Drivers were also advised to remain cautious, keep vehicle doors locked, and avoid unnecessary stops, particularly in isolated or forested areas along major transport routes.

The DCI said investigations are still ongoing, with officers pursuing leads to identify and arrest the two suspects who managed to escape after the failed robbery attempt.

“The DCI remains committed to securing major highways and ensuring the safety of all road users from criminal threats,” the statement concluded.