Police recover 241.5kg of bhang worth Sh7.2m after SUV crash in Nakuru
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind the cargo.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind the cargo.
According to the authority, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to make the highway safer by reducing accidents and improving the movement of traffic along the busy corridor.
Witnesses said several occupants were trapped inside the wreckage immediately after the collision, prompting members of the public and emergency responders to launch rescue operations.
The DCI says a driver transporting a Subaru Impreza was ambushed by armed suspects near Mtito Andei on May 6, 2026. Police say the attackers staged an emergency, but violence led to one suspect dying and the driver later being discharged after treatment.