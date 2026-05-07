INTERPOL seizes 6.42 million doses of counterfeit medicines worth Sh2bn

More than 6.42 million doses of counterfeit and unapproved medicines worth about $15.5 million (approximately Sh2.0 billion) have been seized in a major global crackdown led by INTERPOL, following a coordinated operation across 90 countries and territories aimed at dismantling illegal pharmaceutical networks.

The operation, known as Operation Pangea XVIII and conducted between March 10 and March 23,2026, also led to 269 arrests and the dismantling of 66 criminal groups involved in the trafficking of falsified and unapproved medical products.

In Ecuador, Operation Pangea XVIII led to the arrest of several individuals involved in the trafficking of illicit pharmaceuticals. PHOTO/INTERPOL In Ecuador, Operation Pangea XVIII led to the arrest of several individuals involved in the trafficking of illicit pharmaceuticals. PHOTO/INTERPOL

Authorities said 392 investigations were launched and 158 search warrants executed against networks distributing medicines that were substandard, falsified or completely unregulated.

Among the most commonly seized products were erectile dysfunction treatments, sedatives, antibiotics, analgesics and anti-smoking medicines, many of which were being sold through illicit supply chains and online platforms.

Officials say criminals are increasingly exploiting digital spaces to reach consumers seeking cheaper or faster treatment options.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza warned of the growing threat posed by such products, saying: “Fake medicines are not just a fraud - they put lives at risk. Through online marketplaces and informal supply chains, criminals can exploit gaps in oversight, targeting people looking for fast or affordable treatment. The consequences can be severe, or even fatal.”

He added that international cooperation remains central to fighting the trade, noting that “nearly 20 years after the first Pangea operation was launched, it continues to deliver real results.”

A key feature of this year’s operation was a major digital crackdown, which saw around 5,700 websites, social media pages, messaging channels and automated bots linked to illegal drug sales disrupted or taken down.

Authorities said these platforms were being used to market counterfeit medicines, often disguised as legitimate health products.

The operation also revealed growing misuse of medicines such as ivermectin and fenbendazole, which are being falsely promoted online as alternative cancer treatments despite medical warnings. Officials said such claims are scientifically unsupported but continue to gain traction in online marketplaces.

In Africa, participating countries reported that most seizures involved essential medicines including antibiotics, painkillers and antimalarials, often sold in informal markets where access to healthcare remains limited.

In Burkina Faso alone, authorities intercepted 384,000 antibiotic capsules, while Côte d’Ivoire seized one tonne of counterfeit ibuprofen from a single vehicle.

Authorities in Burkina Faso intercepted illicit medicine concealed within vehicles clandestine transport operations. PHOTO/INTERPOL Authorities in Burkina Faso intercepted illicit medicine concealed within vehicles clandestine transport operations. PHOTO/INTERPOL

Experts say the findings highlight how criminal networks are adapting, targeting both lifestyle drugs and essential medicines, and exploiting gaps in regulation and healthcare access.

Authorities have warned that sustained international cooperation will be crucial in tackling what remains a fast-growing and highly profitable illegal trade.